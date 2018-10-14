MeToo: Anurag Kashyap had cut-off ties with Chabbra long before

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has distanced himself from his “Gangs of Wasseypur” casting director Mukesh Chhabra (in pic), who has been accused of sexual harassment, saying he had “cut-off” ties with him way back. Kashyap’s response came after a Twitter user tagged him in a post saying the filmmaker had shared with her that he is planning to reveal the stories of Chhabra’s “misogynistic ways”. “So @anuragkashyap72 told me recently that if no one speaks out about @CastingChhabra and his misogynistic ways he will. He also said he has cut off all ties with Chhabra.

I am holding you to this @anuragkashyap72. Waiting. #metoo #timesup,” the user wrote. In his reply, Kashyap said he does not have any evidence of misconduct against the casting director. “I neither have any #MeToo stories nor evidence about mukesh Chhabra. I cut-off ties with him for lot’s of reasons related to casting and reasons that I don’t feel the need to put out in public domain,” he tweeted.