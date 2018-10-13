MeToo: ‘Aisha’ fame Amrita Puri slams Sajid Khan, calls him creep; Farhan Akhtar gives hard hitting reply

MeToo movement has brought some top Bollywood celebs name who have sexually assaulted women. And now Sajid Khan is a latest name in the list. His sister Farah Khan has said that it is a heartbreaking time for family. And even his cousin Farhan Akhtar, who always raised his voice against harassment of women said he is really disappointed and heartbroken.

Now Aisha fame actress Amrita Puri has reacted on Sajid Khan’s controversy and took to her Twitter and wrote, “It was fairly well known that @SimplySajidK is a creep and is completely inappropriate as far as his conduct with women goes. I was warned to stay away from him if I ever came across him. I refuse to believe that it has come as a surprise to ppl from the industry or his family.”

After seen Amrita’s tweet Farhan replied to her and wrote, “I deeply resent your insinuation that me or my family knew of his behaviour yet did nothing. Your anger is justified. Your conspiracy theories not.”

Sajid was accused by not one but many women including a journalist who said that Sajid made her uncomfortable when she had gone to interview him. The latest to react to the MeToo movement is Ajay Devgn who said that if a woman is wronged, he will stand by them.

Sajid Khan was directing HouseFull 4, but after the news broke he had stepped down. Even actor Akshay Kumar, halted the shoot because of the fiasco.