MeToo: AIB comedian Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba ‘step away’ amid sexual harassment allegations

Renowned comedian Tanmay Bhat is stepping away his association with AIB following allegations of sexual abuse against Utsav Chakraborty. With #MeToo movement getting momentum in India followed by allegations made by Tanushree Dutt, various women came ahead and opened up about their story. Recently, on social media, a woman called out AIB writer and comedian Utsav saying he sent her sexually explicit messages to her and several women.

Besides Bhat, Gursimran Khamba, the co-founder of AIB is too temporarily stepping down following allegation against him by an unknown woman who said he gave her unwanted attention and emotional harassment. AIB on Twitter in a statement said, “We have been closely monitoring the sequence of events on social media around the allegations against AIB and also against our co-founder and CEO, Tanmay Bhat. We cannot overlook Tanmay’s role…”

“We have also just been apprised of the allegations against Gursimran Khamba on social media. At this point, these allegations pertain to a private matter and he has released a statement on his own about the same. However, as an organisation, we believe that it would be prudent to place Gursimran on a temporary leave of absence until we have more clarity on the matter”, the statement further reads.