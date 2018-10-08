MeToo: After Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Sonam Kapoor, she says, ‘irresponsible media have misquoted me’

A feud between Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor erupted after Sonam said, “Kangana being Kangana Ranaut, she says a lot of stuff. Sometimes, it’s hard to take her seriously, but I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes in.” And after that Kangana slammed Sonam for her statement.

However, now Sonam took to her Instagram account and said she was misquoted, “Women need to stand together! irresponsible media have misquoted me or taken my quote out of context and made other women react. All I want to say is that all I have is compassion and love for you. I’m proud of where I come from and so should every other woman or man. Let’s stand together and speak up. Let’s not pull each other down with bitterness and negativity. Love is always the answer. ☮️ � drawing by”.

All this was started when Kangana expressed her views over ongoing controversy of sexual harassment which brought director Vikas Bahl under radar.