MeToo: After Akshay Kumar’s comment Nana Patekar drops out of ‘Housefull 4’

Actor Nana Patekar has reportedly dropped out of Housefull 4 after sexual misconduct accusations made against him by actor Tanushree Dutta.

According to a Times of India report, Nana took this decision after fellow co-star Akshay Kumar refused to work with an sexual offender. Akshay Kumar earliar tweeted, “I’ve just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I’ve requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation, this is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve.”

“This is something that requires stringent action,” Akshay wrote. “I will not work with proven offenders and those subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve,” he continued.

Earlier Sajid Khan was accused by not one but many women including a journalist who said that Sajid made her uncomfortable when she had gone to interview him.

Sajid’s sister, director and choreographer Farah Khan has reacted to the shocking sexual harassment charges levelled against her brother Sajid Khan as part of the #MeToo campaign. Expressing her emotions on Twitter, she wrote, “This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt.”

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

The latest to react to the MeToo movement is Ajay Devgn who said that if a woman is wronged, he will stand by them.