Meryl Streep slams Donald Trump in Golden Globes award speech

Washington D. C: Eight times Golden Globe winner Meryl Streep, who was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globes Awards, did not hesitate to make her thoughts about Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated as president in less than two weeks, crystal clear.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra takes ‘Golden’ to the Globes

After thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press, Meryl praised the many foreign actors in the audience who bring us all joy with their incredible talent, clearly letting Donald Trump know that his anti immigrant rhetoric was not appreciated in Tinsel Town.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts — which are not the arts,” she said as reported by People Magazine.

Of all the “performances” this year, there was one that “stunned” her, that “sank its hooks” into her heart. “Not because it was good—there was nothing good about it,” Streep said.

“But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life,” she said.

The incident Streep was referring to occurrred in November 2015, when Trump callously mock-imitated Serge Kovaleski, a New York Times reporter who suffers from the congenital condition arthrogryposis, at one of his political rallies.

Meryl went on to further call out the president-elect saying, “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence.”

She also conveyed a saying from her friend Carrie Fisher, who cast her as a version of herself in ‘Postcards from the Edge’: “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”