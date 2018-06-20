‘Mere Sai’ TV show title track singer tries for ‘Indian Idol’

Mumbai: Pune-based Jaydeep Vaidya, the voice behind the title track of television show “Mere Sai”, has auditioned for reality TV show “Indian Idol”. He hopes to become a finalist. Vaidya had to undergo all the processes involved for the audition process and patiently waited for his turn to perform before the judges.

He said in a statement: “I have been a part of the Indian music industry since the past 15 years now, and have sung numerous songs. I have received a lot of appreciation from people all over for singing the title track of ‘Mere Sai’. It was a wonderful experience and a rare honour to get such an opportunity.

“With regards to my participation in ‘Indian Idol’, this is one of the biggest platforms in the country to showcase one’s singing talent. I am extremely happy that I got to showcase my talent in front of such singing sensations of the country. I hope by Sai Baba’s grace, I get selected and become one of the finalists on the show.”

While Jaydeep is thrilled to be a part of the show, Abeer, who plays the lead role of Sai Baba in “Mere Sai”, is delighted for the singer.

“I often get a lot of calls and messages from fans that the title track of the show is mesmerising and soulful. I am really happy that people are noticing the power of Jaydeep’s voice. We are sure that he will do wonders in life,” Abeer said.

“Indian Idol” will soon return on Sony Entertainment Television.