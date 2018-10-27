‘Mere Pyaare Prime Minister’ screened at Rome Film Festival

by IANS
written by IANS
Mumbai: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming film “Mere Pyaare Prime Minister” was the only Asian film which was screened at the Rome Film Festival. On October 23, the Official Selection of the Rome Film Fest presented three productions from three different continents. From Asia, Mehra’s directorial was screened in Sala Petrassi.

Mehra attended the screening along with his wife Bharathi Mehra who is also the producer of the film, which deals with the social issue of open defecation. “Mere Pyaare Prime Minister” has been shot at real locations which were finalised after a recce of one month in Mumbai. The film revolves around four children living in a Mumbai slum. One of them wants to build a toilet for his single mother and makes an appeal to the Prime Minister.

