‘Mera Naam Joker’ turns 47, Rishi Kapoor shares nostalgic picture with Simi Garewal; take a look
Mumbai: The iconic film ‘Mera Naam Joker’ clocked 47 years on Monday. Rishi Kapoor, who made his debut in Bollywood with the film, has shared a priceless picture on social media.
An 18-year-old boy Rishi was a lead actor in the film and his co-star Simi Garewal was 23 years old. He shared a picture along with the caption, “47 years back “Mera Naam Joker” released on 18th December 1970 @Simi_Garewal”
47 years back “Mera Naam Joker” released on 18th December 1970 @Simi_Garewal pic.twitter.com/rCccKlD9pw
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 18, 2017
Garewal played the role of Raju’s teacher Mary. In the movie, Raju never manages to convey his feelings to Mary and ends up attending her wedding.
Mera Naam Joker was helmed by Raj Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor’s father Raj was also part of the most loved and memorable film. He played a grown up version of the protagonist, circus clown Raju. Perhaps, Rishi Kapoor featured as the young Raju.
Rishi Kapoor is 65 now and, at this age, he is busy with 102 Not Out, which also features Amitabh Bachchan.