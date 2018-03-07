Mental Hai Kya Poster 3: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao madly want to kill

After the first two posters of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer upcoming Mental Hai Kya, the makers of the film have shared the third poster of the film in which the lead pair is seen in a killer avatar.

Sharing the latest images, Balaji Motion Pictures posted on Twitter, “#KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao are Killing it… Quite literally! Presenting #MentalHaiKyaLook3 @ektaravikapoor @pkovelamudi @RuchikaaKapoor @KanikaDhillon @ShaileshRSingh @balajimotionpic @KarmaFeatures.”

Well, in these posters, we can see how Kangana and Rajkummar madly want to kill. Kangana is seen inside a bathtub with a scary look, while, Rajkummar can be seen holding an apple and a knife in a hand. However, if you look at the poster carefully then you will find that the apple is oozing blood on his hands as he puts his knife to it.

Mental Hai Kya will be directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media. The film will go on floors this month.