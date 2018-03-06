Mental Hai Kya Look 2: Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut will leave you awestruck and curious
After releasing the first look of ‘Queen’ co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao‘s upcoming movie ‘Mental Hai Kya‘, the makers have released actor’s second look. In the poster, Kangana and Rajkummar can be seen in the most quirky and bizarre avatar. The second poster will leave you awestruck and all the more curious. In the poster, Kangana is seen donning a metalic white leotard and is posing while lying on the top of a crime scene. While Rajkummar is seen wearing formals with tape wrapped up around his face. And both the posters have the phrase ‘Sanity is overrated’ attached to it.
The film goes on floors this month with the first schedule beginning in Mumbai before heading to London. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar had an amazing 2017 with critically acclaimed films like ‘Newton’ which was India’s official entry to Oscars, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Trapped, and others. On the other hand, Kangana failed to make her mark with her only release ‘Simran’ which failed at the box office. And Kangana is currently busy in filming of ‘Manikarnika’.
‘Mental Hai Kya’ is helmed by National Award winning director Praskash Kovelmudi from Telugu cinema. He directed movie ‘Bommalata’ released in 2004 and the story is penned by Kanika Dhillon. Earlier, the makers released the first look of the movie which has left us intrigued.