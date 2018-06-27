Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut reunites with Tanu Weds Manu co-star Jimmy Sheirgill

Exploring her versatility yet again, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in one of the wackiest roles of her career in Mental Hai Kya. But what comes as a surprise is her reunion with costar Jimmy Sheirgill. The Prakash Kovelamudi directorial will feature Jimmy in the role of a theatre artist.

However, will Kangana Ranaut and Jimmy Sheirgill reunite as lovers like Tanu Weds Manu? That is yet to be seen. Speaking on this reunion, Jimmy Sheirgill asserted that he shares a great rapport with Kangana Ranaut and a sort of comfort level considering it is their fourth film together. Besides the two Aanand L. Rai films, namely Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, the duo has shared the screen in the 2011 suspense thriller Game.

On the other hand, Jimmy Sheirgill expressed that it is really fun to shoot for the film. The actor joined the cast this week in London. He is also all praises for Prakash Kovelamudi. He added that they even partied together recently where they celebrated the birthday of one of the crew members. Speaking of Mental Hai Kya, the film will feature Rajkummar Rao as the leading man. It also stars Amyra Dastur, Satish Kaushik amongst others. While Amyra essays the role of Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend, Satish is expected to play the role of a cop.

As for Jimmy, the actor who has gained immense popularity in Punjabi cinema, also has a couple of intriguing Bollywood projects in hand. He will return in the sequel to the Diana Penty starrer Happy Bhag Jayegi, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi which also stars Sonakshi Sinha. The actor will also be seen in another instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. In this film, he will be reuniting with his Munnabhai co-star Sanjay Dutt as the latter essays the character of a gangster. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Mental Hai Kya marks the foray of Prakash Kovelamudi into Bollywood cinema.