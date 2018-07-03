Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao announce release date in a quirky video
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao chose a retro look and a quirky video to announce that their film “Mental Hai Kya” will release on February 22 next year. In the video, the actors, dressed in a retro avatar, collide with each other and start questioning: “Mental hai kya (Are you mental)?” They engage in a little argument, with Kangana asking: “Why are you colliding with me?”
Rajkummar replies: “Not colliding right now… Mentals will collide on February 22, 2019.” They shared the video and announcement on social media platforms.
#MentalHaiKya releasing on 22nd Feb,2019 guys. @ektaravikapoor @ShaileshRSingh #KanganaRanaut @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon @RuchikaaKapoor @balajimotionpic @KarmaMediaEnt pic.twitter.com/sYtKtsEuwt
Producer Ekta Kapoor too tweeted the video, and wrote: “There is a reason I keep seeing 2.22? Two mentals coming together on 22.2. ‘Mental Hai Kya’ releasing on February 22, 2019.”