Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut preps for her next opposite Rajkummar Rao in London; see pic

As we all know, Kangana Ranaut has been busy shooting for her next film, Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao in London. Reportedly, Kangana will be seen playing the role of voiceover artist in the film.

Well, earlier, Kangana wrapped up her Mumbai schedule and moved to London to complete rest of the shooting of Mental Hai Kya. Her team shared a picture of Kangana from London which reads, “Going #Mental with #MentalHaiKya readings@pkovelamudi @kanika.d#KanganaRanaut #London”.

In the photo, Kangana can be seen with the film’s director Prakash Kovelamundi. Kangana had talked about the film in an interview where she said that the audience will never be sure if her character is hallucinating or what’s happening to her is real.

She will wrap up Mental Hai Kya by July 11, 2018. Kangana’s next release will be Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.