Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut cuts down on her staff to save money

While she may be getting extremely negative press and psychological pressure for her part in the takeover of the ‘Manikarnika’ project, Kangana Ranaut has her share of her supporters and admirers. One of them is Ekta Kapoor who sees a reflection of her own untameable free-spiritedness in Kangana.

The two carefree chicks are seen bonding like there is no tomorrow. Now there is an added reason for Ekta to adore Kangana. For ‘Mental Hai Kya’, the zany comedy featuring Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, which was shot in London recently, Kangana took it upon herself to control the budget.

Says a source close to the project, “When Kangana realised what an expensive city London is for shooting, she decided to do away with 5-star comforts and also cut down her staff members to save money.”

The gesture was deeply appreciated by Ekta Kapoor who is currently feeling under the flop status according to her latest production ‘Laila Majnu’. Ekta Kapoor is now planning to sign Kangana for another film. Incidentally, even Rajkummar Rao is all praise for Kangana. Raj told this writer, “I worked with Kangana in ‘Queen’ and now in ‘Mental Hai Kya’. It is always good fun to work with her.”