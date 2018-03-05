Mental Hai Kya first look: ‘Normal is boring and crazy is new normal’ for Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao 

Mumbai: After Queen, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are gearing up for psychological thriller ‘Mental Hai Kya’. Ekta Kapoor has released the first look of the character on Monday on social media and we must say it is very impressive. She captioned the pictures, “accept ur madness with nonchalance! Normal is boring! Take it as a compliment if someone asks MENTAL HAI KYA”

In the poster, Rajkummar is covering his eyes with his middle fingers and his nails coloured in black making it look like his eyeballs and it looks very funny. On the other side, Kangana is seen sporting a short hairdo and a funny face.

Rajkummar tweeted, “Crazy is the new normal. #MentalHaiKya with immensely talented #KanganaRanaut & my fav @ektaravikapoor. Let’s begin this mental ride @ShaileshRSingh @balajimotionpic @RuchikaaKapoor @KarmaFeatures @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon.”

Ekta also shared Kangana’s look for the film and captioned, “It’s time to bring out the crazy in you..Because Sanity is overrated! Here’s presenting the first look of #MentalHaiKya starring #KanganaRanaut and @Rajkummar_Rao @prakashkovelamudi @Balajimotionpictures”

About the movie, Ekta revealed to a leading daily, “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one.”.

On the work front, Kangana is busy in shooting for ‘Manikarnika’, where she is portraying character of Rani Laxmibai. Rajkummar has given fabulous performance in ‘Newton’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’.