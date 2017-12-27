Men also go through casting couch: Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra believes that apart from actresses, actors also face the casting couch.

Talking about casting couch in movies, Priyanka said on the upcoming talent-based reality show “India’s Next Superstars”: “Men also go through casting couch.”

Supporting Priyanka, the show’s host Rithvik Dhanjani said: “It’s the lower level people who want to take advantage of the struggling newcomers. Big directors and producers never do such things. I’ve been lucky to have worked with good people in the industry.”

“India’s Next Superstars”, which will feature filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty as judges, will give a chance to commoners to make it to the big screen.

It will be aired on Star Plus.