Meme Mia! After Anushka Sharma, internet goes crazy over Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30’ posters

The makers of Hrithik Roshan-starrer unveiled the two posters from his upcoming film ‘Super 30‘ which is based on mathematician from Bihar, Anand Sharma. However, fans on social media took a different take on the posters by doing what they are best at, sharing memes. Ever since the posters were unveiled, Twitter users began flooding the internet with ‘Super 30‘s funny posters.

Check out Twitter users’ hilarious take on ‘Super 30’ poster below:

Kuch diffn dikhe toh batana??

Genre change but acting and expression same… Jai papa Roshan . #Super30 pic.twitter.com/yVeo3a0Vj7 — Damon Salvatore (@mannkakhiladi) September 5, 2018

Meanwhile, earlier, Anushka Sharma’s ‘Sui Dhaaga’ memes went viral on social media. And now, Hrithik’s ‘Super 30’ memes is the current hot topic. Some of the memes are worthy watching as some of the users have shared really funny reactions including Kangana’s epic response to the actor’s expression in the posters, which will make you go LOL. ‘Super 30’ also stars Mrunal Thakur and will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.