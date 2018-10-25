Meira Omar reveals KWAN founder Anirban Das Blah gave credit to himself for making Deepika Padukone a star

KWAN founder Anirban Das Blah came under the scanner of MeToo movement, and was accused of sexual harassment. And soon after that he was sacked from his position but further went on to commit suicide due to the allegations. However, in an interview with Zoom TV, Meira Omar narrated the incident that took place in 2016 when she met Anirban Das Blah and how he gave himself the credit to make Deepika Padukone a star.

Meira Omar when met Anirban he always emphasized how he made Deepika Padukone a star, “He said that when he took on Deepika she was struggling a bit to make an impact in the industry. But when he took her on and worked on her that’s when this change happened and she became a star thanks to him and due to the work that they had done together. He said that it was thanks to him, and then he picked up the phone to call her and he said that they worked very tightly and they were discussing her Vogue magazine cover. So I’m sitting there waiting and all I see is that I’m a little impressed about how this guy has helped Deepika and I looked up to Deepika and wanted to make me like her,” she said.

Earlier Meira Omar revealed how Anirban used to treat aspiring girls, “He stressed that all this makes one a star. He even went ahead and told me about a specific case where a girl reached out to him and she was gorgeous, but too timid and shy. So he locked her in his balcony in that same Juhu apartment, where we were sitting and forced her to masturbate. He narrated the story to me with a sense of pride. He showed me pictures of the girl he was currently working on, pointing out the difference between before he discovered her, and after he did,” she said.