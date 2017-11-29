Meghan Markle wants to be Princess Diana 2.0

Melbourne: In a fascinating revelation, Meghan Markle‘s childhood friend disclosed that the actress was always fascinated by the royal family and hoped to be Princess Diana 2.0 someday.

On hearing the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement, Markle’s friend Ninaki Priddy said, “I’m not shocked at all. It’s like she has been planning this all her life,” reported News.com.au.

“She gets exactly what she wants, and Harry has fallen for her play,” Priddy added.

As 15-year olds, Markle and Priddy had travelled to London for a trip in 1996, when they had both posed for a photo, sitting on a metal railing in front of Buckingham Palace and gleaming with happiness.

“She was always fascinated by the royal family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0. She will play her role ably. But my advice to him (Prince Harry) is to tread cautiously,” Priddy said.

On Monday, while announcing her engagement, Markle claimed that she ‘didn’t know much’ about her blue-blood fiance or his royal family before she met him.

“Because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family”, Markle confessed.

Looks like Meghan Markle is one of those few lucky people, whose fairy-tale dreams came true.