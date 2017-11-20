Megastar Salman Khan to close IFFI 2017 with a bang!

The International Film Festival of India gets into its 48th year and promises to be the biggest extravaganza, celebrating the best films from India and across the globe.

It’s a blockbuster year for IFFI 2017, as the festival boasts of an impressive line-up of films and the biggest stars from various film industries, who will travel to the beach state of Goa to lend their support to the festival.

Solidifying the fact that this year’s IFFI is truly power packed and star-studded one, the festival has now confirmed that megastar Salman Khan will close the festival on the 28th November 2017 .

Salman will be joined by a special guest, child artist Matin Rey Tangu, who made his debut in Kabir Khan’s 2017 movie Tubelight, headlined by Salman Khan.

While not much is known at this juncture, something special has been planned for the megastar as he takes to the stage for a fun interaction, closing India’s biggest & Asia’s oldest film festival with a bang !

Talking about the festival says Salman Khan, “The Festival has a fantastic line-up this year and I look forward to attending the closing ceremony and meeting some of the best names in cinema from across the world.” IFFI begins today and will be on till November 28, 2017 in the beach state of Goa.

