Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wraps up ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’, to return to Mumbai soon

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up the shoot of ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ in Jodhpur, and will soon arrive in the city. The actor is in Rajasthan from a long time and shot for the film with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Big B took to his blog and gave details about the same.

He wrote on his personal blog, “Spare me dear ones the ignominy of an absence of detailed Blog .. I have only just returned from work .. its 5:36 Am of the 22nd and in a few hours there is departure .. the intense schedule gives a cheer from the crew on a schedule wrap for Mr B .. only to rejoin them in a few days for another, and hopefully the last schedule for the TOH film ..

Meanwhile back in the ranch the preparations for the promotion of ‘102 not out’ would begin and the shoot for ‘Jhund’ and ‘Brahmastra’ .. what lies in store next is a विडंबना .. a cold breeze wafts the ramparts of the Fort .. methinks it has snowed in the chilly North .. always does have that winter effect when it happens .. Pulling over the duvet over the night cap over the soft pillows over the dozed body .. GN

Recently in Jodhpur, Amitabh Bachchan fell ill on the sets of ‘TOH’. As per reports, the cause of illness was said to be Big B’s heavy make-up and costumes.

On the work front, after coming back to Mumbai, he will soon start with the promotions of 102 Not Out, and will also start shooting for two films, Jhund and Brahmastra.