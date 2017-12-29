Megastar Amitabh Bachchan supports Padman and Aiyaary

The Big B of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has supported both Padman and Aiyaary. Amitabh Bachchan has given the voiceover for Padman and we can hear his baritone in the film’s trailer. Amitabh Bachan has also tweeted praising the trailer of Neeraj Pandey’s directorial Aiyaary.

The veteran actor tweeted on his social media handle writing,”T 2748 – The trailer of ‘AIYAARY’ .. http://bit.ly/Aiyaary-Trailer .. seen it .. another taut intriguing concept, with some incredible talent at work .. My best wishes to Neeraj Pandey ..”

T 2748 – The trailer of ‘AIYAARY’ .. https://t.co/yMsVyUfzjs .. seen it .. another taut intriguing concept, with some incredible talent at work ..

My best wishes to Neeraj Pandey .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 21, 2017

Both Padman and Aiyaary will be releasing on the same date i.e 26th January 2017 and will be facing a clash. Padman and Aiyaary’s clash at the box office is one of the biggest clashes which Bollywood will witness in 2018.

The clash of both the films have had B Town taking sides, but However Amitabh Bachchan is supporting both films. Padman is an Indian biographical comedy-drama film written and directed by R. Balki, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles, which is inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu

While, Aiyaary is a thriller film revolving around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé played by Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra respectively and is helmed by Neeraj Pandey.

Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.