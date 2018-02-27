Meeting Samuel Jackson, Britney Spears was surreal, says Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal, who is preparing for his next Hollywood unannounced venture, says meeting icons like Hollywood personalities like Britney Spears and Samuel L. Jackson was surreal.

The actor was attending the annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, an annual forum where the best in talent of the hair, beauty and design talent is feted, Ali was also elected as an award presenter. “It was surreal. We were all on the same tables, dining at the award show. I mean, fact is, Britney has been an icon during the largest part of my childhood. She was up there breaking records with her hit singles. I bet all my friends know lyrics to at least two of her songs. Like it or not. Its like the era of Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. She was receiving the fragrance beauty award for her latest perfume line and so i guess i went to get a whiff of that and congratulate her,” Ali said.

Ali presented the 2018 New Beauty Awards to two new comers, namely Kirstin Maldonado and Olivia Holt. And the finale, award for Timeless beauty to Jane Seymour. Talking about meeting Jackson, Ali said: “Samuel L. Jackson and I share the same team, and so this meeting was pending for a while. What can i say, am just a huge fan. And he loved my performance from my film ‘Victoria and Abdul’. So that was one of the best compliments I have received in my life. Somethings are just best experienced I guess. I told him I hope I meet him on a set next time. Working together.”