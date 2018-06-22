Meeting Deepika Padukone is Gaurav Sareen’s dream

Gaurav Sareen has a crush on Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. Meeting her is one of his dreams. Gaurav plays the role of Radhey on Star Plus’ “Krishna Chali London”. In the ongoing track of the show, he is seen trying to woo his on-screen wife Krishna, played by Megha Chakraborty.

Talking on his real-life crush, Gaurav said, “I really admire Deepika as an actor and as a human being. She manages to look beautiful on screen in any given role. Just like my character Radhey who falls for his wife Krishna the moment he sees her, I had my love-at-first-sight moment with Deepika. Meeting her is my dream since I have watched all her movies right from her first ‘Om Shanti Om’, which is also one of my favourites. She has a strong and appealing personality and is always respectful towards others.”