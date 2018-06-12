Meet Vishwas Kini, Bhandari from ‘Veere Di Wedding’, who held his own among the naughty girl gang!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania-starrer Veere Di Wedding has been doing good business at the box office. Despite getting mixed reviews and facing innumerable controversies, the film has managed to rope in audiences to theatres.

Veere Di Wedding is a bold film, which shows how women can live on their own terms by not caring about social barriers. Well, apart from these four girls, an actor stands out for his womaniser yet important portrayal of the naughty character ‘Bhandari’. Yes, we are talking about none other than, Vishwas Kini who made every girl crazy with his character. Recently, Sumit Rajguru from Free Press Journal talked to Vishwas Kini and asked him about Veere Di Wedding and many other things. Excerpts –

What is the reason behind accepting the role of Bhandari in a women-oriented film?

I don’t see it as a women-oriented film. I see it a film about how people are these days. We two i.e Sumeet Vyas and I have a much interesting part to play in this film. People are apprehensive about these two characters initially, but later fall in love with them. We showed that apprehensive people can also be good at heart. That’s why I accepted it.

How tough was it to play womaniser ‘Bhandari’ in Veere Di Wedding?

Instead of tough, I enjoyed playing Bhandari because he is very honest with other people and says what he feels like. Bhandari’s confidence helped me a lot to empower myself as an actor.

Have you ever behaved like Bhandari in your real life?

Well, I have now! I shot for two months as Bhandari, so I behaved a lot like him (laughs). I believe there is Bhandari in every man and I also have somewhat in myself.

What was your actual name in the film?

That’s the secret and his first name will always be a secret.

Tell us about your experience of shooting with Sonam Kapoor?

Very nice! She is very humble, made me feel comfortable. We talked about a lot of things. After a couple of hours of shooting, I felt that I’m not shooting with a big star or something. I had a very good experience working with Sonam.

What do you have to say about controversies surrounding Veere Di Wedding?

I actually don’t know about such controversies. Hence, I can’t say about that.

According to you, why did people love your character despite having womaniser shade?

Because he is honest and his feelings for Avni (Sonam Kapoor) are honest. He is not impressing her to cheat on her. He actually likes her and his persistence coming out of loyalty and love.

Will you be able to do some kind of bold films in your future?

Honestly, the criteria of the film is about being bold or not. The criteria are, the script is interesting, it has a certain kind of audiences and it is something with which I can connect as an actor. So, on these points, I would definitely love to play such films.

What is your take on Casting Couch?

I never faced casting couch. In fact, I have worked with casting directors like Shanoo Sharma, Mukesh Chhabra and others. I worked with all the casting directors, I have never faced this situation. They are very work oriented and if you are good at work they will give you an opportunity.

Share a memorable moment on the sets of Veere Di Wedding?

The whole shoot was a lot of fun. One memorable memory would be the first scene with Sonam where I asked her about making drink hard. At that time, the bottle was actually an alcohol and due retakes of two to three time, I got a bit tipsy at that moment.

Lastly, tell us about your upcoming projects?

I’m in talks with some over a few interesting projects. If it gets finalised, I will definitely let you know.