Meet the real Padman, who inspired Akshay Kumar’s role in Twinkle’s production debut

Enough with Batman, Spiderman and Superman here comes the Padman, the real life hero. Arunachalam Muruganantham is the man who made our very own Mrs Funnybones to showcase his inspirational story in her production debut and Bollywood’s Khiladi to play the lead. He is the man who revolutionised the ease of access of affordable sanitary pads across the country.

Twinkle Khanna has narrated the life journey of Muruganantham in her second novel ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ under the title ‘The Sanitary Man from A Sacred Land’.

The heart-warming journey of Muruganantham began when he discovered the struggle his wife Shanthi has to go through every month during her menstrual cycle. Shanthi used to gather rags and newspapers to use during ‘those days’ as the sanitary napkins available in the market were expensive. And thus, with the love for his wife and other women in his life, his journey to make affordable and hygienic sanitary napkins began. And there was never looking back, from a social entrepreneur to lecturer at premiere institutions to speaker at TedX to biopic on his life.

His journey entails several ups and downs, success and failure and hits and misses. Here are some of the interesting elements from the life of the real Padman: