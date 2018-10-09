Meet the ‘Chhichhore’ of Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, among others have come together to narrate “ a timeless tale of timepass.” The ‘Stree’ star took to social media to announce she is “proud” to be part of ‘Dangal’ director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming project titled ‘Chhichhore’. The flick also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Prateik Babbar.

Shraddha even shared the first look poster of the movie, writing, “A crazy cast gathers to tell a timeless tale of.. TIMEPASS. Proud to be in @niteshtiwari22’s next after Dangal – #Chhichhore; alongside @itsSSR. Presented by @foxstarhindi, a @NGEMovies production. Releasing on 30th August 2019. #SajidNadiadwala.” The quirky poster bears the famous Hindi saying ‘Kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi’ on top and features the cast in two versions – young and old, hinting at an out-of-the-box narrative.