Meet Sajjad Delafrooz, the Salman Khan’s arch nemesis in Tiger Zinda Hai
The trailer of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘ is out and it has already gone viral, for the right reasons. A bewildering aspect of the film however is the identity of the actor playing the principle villain, Abu Usman. This unknown actor is named Sajjad Delafrooz. He is if Iranian origin and is based in UAE.
This 33 year old actor has done MBA and has been a part of various TV shows and films across the world. His exposure to various cultures has helped him acquire knowledge of various languages. In fact, he was seen in a blink-and-miss role in Akshay Kumar’s 2015 thriller Baby. In the scene where Rasheed Naz is taken inside the hospital, Sajjad Delafrooz plays the doctor.
His Instagram page proves that he’s not at all evil like his reel avatar in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. In fact, he looks quite dashing once he becomes after ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’s release, he’s sure to a lot of fan following in India!
‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, the 2012 blockbuster directed by Kabir Khan. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ however is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed Salman in the 2016 blockbuster Sultan. In ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif played spies from India and Pakistan respectively. They fall in love despite the nature of their work that prevents them from romantic pursuit, especially from the enemy country. In ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, the spies come together for a dangerous mission – rescuing 22 nurses from a stronghold of an international terrorist organization in Iraq. Sajjad Delafrooz plays the chief of the organization.