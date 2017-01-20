Meet Priyanka Barve, Firoze Khan’s real life Anarkali

The movie Mughal-E-Azam comes alive again in Feroz Abbas Khan’s magical musical, from Manish Malhotra’s costumes to mind boggling sets, it is a production that will take your breath away, transforming you to a bygone era. We speak to a star in the making Priyanka Barve, debuting as Anarkali, on her journey so far.

Free press Journal talks with Anarkali (Priyanka Barve) about her role, acting, dance and much more…

Getting the role

While Feroz Khan was looking for his Anarkali in Mughala E Azam, Priyanka Barve said, Actually I first met Feroz Khan with the help of Sanjay Dawra, that is when Feroz suggested my name to Mukesh Chhabra and then the meeting happened. He did’nt take my audition. As a I’m singer Mukesh sir told me to sing “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya” from the same film. I sung in front of him. He liked it very much.”

Preparing for the role of Anarkali

This process started 3 months before. My scheduled started at 8 am post yoga classes, it was followed up with acting rehearsals, and, Urdu classes. Since I did not know how to speak Urdu, it was Kamal Ahmed sir who helped me through the process. After which I would practise to the song ‘Mohe Panghat Pe’ since my entry into the play was with this dance. The dance ‘Mohe Panghat Pe’ was choreographed by Mayuri Upadhyay. Even though I know kathak, it was a very challenging performance.

Moving forward

Basically I’m a playback singer from the Marathi industry. Moving forward I would like to make my career in both, acting, as well as, singing. I was very well settled in my singing career, but now I am looking forward to acting. I did work very hard to perfect the role of Anarkali in the play

My family is from a musically inclined background. Before, and, after marriage I have gotten full support from my family, including my in laws, and, husband. All the credits goes to them.