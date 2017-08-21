Meet ‘Judwaa 2’ Alishka and Samara in new motion poster

New Delhi: Just like their fans, the stars of ‘Judwaa 2’- the second installment of the hit Salman Khan starrer ‘Judwaa’- are eagerly excited about their upcoming flick.

Varun Dhawan recently shared a motion poster on social media and introduced his heroines ‘Samara’ Taapsee Pannu and ‘Alishka’ Jacqueline Fernandez. He also announced that the trailer of the film will be released today at 1 pm.

“Dussehra Family Entertainer #Judwaa2 trailer kal 1 pm Aa Raha hai! @taapsee @jacquelinef143 @NGEMovies #DavidDhawan #SajidNadiadwala @rajeev_chudasama”

Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie is slated for September 29 release.