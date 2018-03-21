Meet Amit Yashwant, The Man Behind Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 2’ Hairstyle

The news of Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 2’ hairstyle trending all across the country is making waves. It was producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s idea to give Tiger an all new look for his character Ronnie to differentiate him from the first installment. And this cue was enough to the extremely talented and loyal hairstylist Amit Yashwant of ‘Manemaniac’ who has been closely working with Tiger since the start of his career.

Since Tiger was in immense love with his long locks, it was the entire Baaghi team comprising of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and hairstylist Amit Yashwant who had to convince him to trim down his hair. Infact to make Tiger comfortable about the process, Amit took the process really slow over a period of time where the actor didn’t have to go through a drastic change and be in a state of shock.

“I’m very thankful to my hairstylist Amit Yashwant who’s done a great job with my hair”, says Tiger Shroff.

Today, Amit’s vision is reflecting on the rates cards at hair saloon from big to small cities. Tiger’s co-star Disha Patani has been in love with his look too where she was quoted saying, “This is looking so nice!”