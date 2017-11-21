Meet A.M. Turaz, the hand behind Deepika Padukone’s ‘Ghoomar’ in Padmavati
The songs from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial ‘film ‘Padmavati’, ‘Ghoomar’ and ‘Ek Dil Ek Jaan’ are winning hearts all over. After seeing Deepika Padukone’s graceful twirls in the song ‘Ghoomar’ and Shahid-Deepika’s amazing chemistry in the second song ‘Ek Dil Ek Jaan’, couples are demanding themes inspired from the song and the film at large. Lyricist A.M. Turaz, who has composed the soulful lyrics of the songs, talks about his experience of the same.
How challenging was it to write the lyrics for Padmavati considering the subject and the Rajasthani background?
I’m a poet basically. ‘Ghoomar’ and ‘Ek Dil Ek Jaan’ are different from what I did earlier. It was indeed difficult but I tried my level best. I did a lot of hard work while writing the lyrics for it. But mainly because I’m a poet, I tried to do poetry. The ‘Ghoomar’ song was challenging for me to write. It was out of my comfort zone but I still did put some poetry in the song. I have picked up some words from the people of Rajasthan when I went to there for research.
How have you found the response to Padmavati songs?
People have really liked the songs. The first song ‘Ghoomar’, people really appreciated it. While writing for ‘Ghoomar’, I researched a lot. I’ve been to Rajasthan also. The ‘Goomar ‘is basically to showcase happiness. Rajasthani women used to do ‘Ghoomar’ when they were happy. So it’s that only. ‘Ghoomar’ I rewrote it for 2-3 times. In ‘Ghoomar’ I tried to tell a story, I did poetry.
This is your third film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. What’s the reason behind this special connection?
I’m really happy that I got to work with Sanjay sir. Sanjay sir has given me platform and has also appreciated me and my work. I respect him a lot. He is a person who understand poetry. I’m really happy that Sanjay sir allowed me to use poetry in songs and Sanjay sir gives full freedom to his writers to express. Our relationship is very good.
Tell us something interesting about the making of ‘Ghoomar’ and ‘Ek Dil Ek Jaan’ song?
Well, there is an interesting story behind the ‘Ghoomar’ song. It was Eid when we were shooting and I asked Sanjay sir that I want to go home to celebrate the festival with my family. Sanjay sir said No, you can’t go, we are shooting the song and you have to be here, and now you celebrate Eid with the ‘Padmavati’ family.
The second, ‘Ek Dil Ek Jaan’. It’s a very beautiful, romantic song. Just one line for this, “Mohabbat Ke Bina Koi Tarraki Mumkin Nahi Hai”, so love everyone. I tried to write love in this song. Padmavati loved her husband a lot and that’s what I tried to showcase in the song. The actors have also done very well. The audience are loving the song.
What is your take on the ongoing controversy on the film overall as well as the Ghoomar song?
It’s nothing. Sanjayji have already issued a statement (a video) regarding the controversy and what others are saying is wrong. Sanjayji is only saying truth. We did great work and very happy about it. ‘Ghoomar’ is a dance form which showcases happiness. Deepika (Padmavati) is showing her happiness in the song as she just came to her husband’s home, marrying him. It showcases Rajasthani culture and culture is equal to all, it doesn’t differentiate, women sing, dance, they like it.