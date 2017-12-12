Medical report found Piyush Sahdev guilty, Charge sheet to be prepared soon

TV actor Piyush Sahdev was arrested last month for raping a model. The actor is in Arthur Road jail and his bail plea has been rejected. According to online portal TellyChakkar Piyus has been found guilty and his medical test reports are positive.

To know more about the progress in regards to the case’ investigation, TellyChakkar got in touch with Kiran Kale, Senior Inspector, Versova Police Station said, “He is still in jail and his charge sheet is being prepared; until then he is being kept in judicial custody and the investigation is going on alongside.”

The period of investigation is 90 days that means Piyush Sahdev will be behind the bars for next Three months. Earlier his wife claimed that the actor had sexually assaulted other women also “We have recorded the statements of Sahdev’s wife and her two female friends. In their statements, they have alleged it is the old habit of Sahdev to sexually assault women. His wife said it was the prime reason to intend her mind to divorce Sahdev and the matter is subjudice,” an officer from Versova police station told the Free Press Journal.