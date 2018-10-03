Media’s favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan spotted in Mumbai; see pics

Taimur Ali Khan, is definitely the most talked about celebrity kid. Right from his birth to his name, Taimur has become media’s favorite child. Wherever he goes, whatever he does, it becomes the headline of every news publication. Whether it’s his recent video where he is seen saying “Hi” to the paparazzi or his cute antics, the kid is always surrounded by constant media galore.

Today, media’s favourite star kid Taimur was clicked in the city. He was looking super excited in the photos. Taimur looked adorable in the pictures, he was with his nanny and some guards while he was out.

Taimur was clicked wearing a white and blue striped polo shirt and dark blue shorts. Taimur has made his place in every ones heart. Taimur has a lot of fans and plenty of fan clubs already.

Check out the pictures here:

Earlier in an interview, Saif Ali Khan had revealed that Taimur has learnt a few words Saif said that he screams “gum” whenever he sees a chewing gum and he now calls Saif “Abba”.