Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#FuelPriceHike
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Media’s favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan spotted in Mumbai; see pics

Media’s favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan spotted in Mumbai; see pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 03, 2018 09:04 pm
FOLLOW US:

photo by Viral Bhayani

Taimur Ali Khan, is definitely the most talked about celebrity kid. Right from his birth to his name, Taimur has become media’s favorite child. Wherever he goes, whatever he does, it becomes the headline of every news publication. Whether it’s his recent video where he is seen saying “Hi” to the paparazzi or his cute antics, the kid is always surrounded by constant media galore.

Today, media’s favourite star kid Taimur was clicked in the city. He was looking super excited in the photos. Taimur looked adorable in the pictures, he was with his nanny and some guards while he was out.

Taimur was clicked wearing a white and blue striped polo shirt and dark blue shorts. Taimur has made his place in every ones heart. Taimur has a lot of fans and plenty of fan clubs already.


Check out the pictures here:

photo by Viral Bhayani

photo by Viral Bhayani

photo by Viral Bhayani

photo by Viral Bhayani

photo by Viral Bhayani

photo by Viral Bhayani

Earlier in an interview, Saif Ali Khan had revealed that Taimur has learnt a few words Saif said that he screams “gum” whenever he sees a chewing gum and he now calls Saif “Abba”.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Trigger-happy cops

    The cold-blooded killing of an Apple India executive by a UP Police constable in Lucknow on Friday night yet again…

  • IL&FS: Welcome rescue

    It is a redux of Satyam Computers, albeit on a much bigger scale. The sacking of the board of Infrastructure…

  • An experiment in coming to terms with truth

    Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's PA, Bapu, Hey Ram, Hey Ram controversy, Venkita Kalyanam, Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversaryAs expressive of his faults and follies as of his vigour and virtues, Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography — read, discussed, debated,…

  • Criminal netas: Still a menace

    Even though it is widely believed that the Supreme Court should have intervened in tackling the vicious political-criminal nexus, it…

  • The winds of detente could blow amongst us

    borders, poem, india, pakistan, indo-pakistan border, love, friendship, peace of mind, weekend, weekend readsPassing through his honeymoon period in power when the Pakistan army establishment is relieved that it does not have to…