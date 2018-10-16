Me Too: Writer Salim Khan comes out in support of harassment survivors; Salman Khan still mum

It looks like India has finally embraced the Me Too movement. The movement has helped many women of harassment to come out and name the accused by sharing their stories on social media. Recently Television producer Vinta Nanda accused actor Alok Nath of not just harassing but also of raping her 20 years back. While many have come out in her support, there are also a few who have been quite Recently the questions regarding MeToo movement were asked to actor Salman Khan which he refused to answer.

Salim Khan, however, tweeted, “The only defence they have is ‘Why so late ?’ It is better late than never. You don’t have to wait for the result, you have already won great public support. Aadmi pahad se gir kar khadda ho sakta hai…apni nazron se girkar nahin.”

After Tanushree accused Nana Patekar of harassment Salman Khan was asked to comment on the same during an event, he said that he is not aware of the case. Actor Amitabh Bachchan also went on to say that he is neither Tanushree Dutta nor Nana.

Names of Bollywood biggest stars have also been taken for harassing women, some names are Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Subhash Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Piyush Mishra, Luv Ranjan and Sajid Khan among others.