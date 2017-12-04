McConaughey had auditioned for Titanic

Kate Winslet has revealed she auditioned for her part of Rose DeWitt Bukater in “Titanic” with Matthew McConaughey. During “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, the host said Paramount wanted to cast McConaughey as Jack in the film. “I auditioned with Matthew, isn’t that weird? I’ve never said that in public before!” Winslet said. The 42-year-old actor became a global sensation 20 years ago when she nabbed the leading role in the James Cameron film, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson in the blockbuster.