Matthew Goode joins voice cast of ‘The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales’

Los Angeles: British actor Matthew Goode has joined the voice cast of the English-language version of animated family feature “The Big Bad Fox And Other Tales”. The 40-year-old actor, who will be voicing Wolf in the film, will be joined by actors Bill Bailey, Adrian Edmondson, Justin Edwards, Celia Imrie, Phill Jupitus, and Giles New in the cast, reported Deadline.

The animated feature, adapted from Benjamin Renner’s graphic novel, follows the story of an unusual farm which is home to a fox who mothers a family of chicks, a rabbit who plays a stork, and a duck who wants to be Santa Claus.

The film is being directed by Renner and Patrick Imbert.

The film will be released by GKIDS and StudioCanal in the United States this year.