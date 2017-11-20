Matt Damon’s surreal cameo in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said seeing actor Matt Damon dressed as Loki in a cameo in “Thor: Ragnarok” was a “very surreal” moment for him. Damon shocked Feige by taking up the part, where the actor had to dress up as Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) in the movie, with Chris Hemsworth in the title role.

Talking to Collider, the MCU prez said, “Who could be Loki? We didn’t have any brilliant ideas. At one point, off-handedly, Mr Hemsworth goes, ‘Well what if I ask my friend Matt?’ I said, ‘Matt who?’ “He said, ‘My friend, Matt Damon.’ ‘Okay. Sure. Sure Chris, ask your friend Matt Damon. Give me a break. He’s not doing this.’ ‘Oh he’s gonna do it. He’s flying down.’ The next thing I know, Matt Damon is on set in a full Loki costume, full Loki wig… It is very surreal and very amazing.”