Matt Bomer joins cast of  ‘Doom Patrol’ 

New York: Actor Matt Bomer has joined the cast of “Doom Patrol”, the drama series in the works for Warner Bros. DC Universe streaming service.

Bomer will provide the voice of Negative Man in the live-action series, and will appear in flashback sequences as the character of Larry Trainor. Negative Man will be seen in a full-body costume portrayed by Matthew Zuk, reports variety.com.

“Doom Patrol” is billed as an ensembler about DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero).

The series is targeting a 2019 premiere. Bomer’s casting was unveiled on Wednesday as part of the DC Universe presentation at the Comic Con here.