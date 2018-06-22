Masturbation Controversy: Irrfan’s ‘Blackmail’ to Ayushman Khurana’s ‘Vicky Donor’, these Bollywood movies also had masturbation scenes

Bollywood industry has changed tremendously in last few years, the kind of movies Bollywood are making for Indian audience are getting appreciated globally. But sometimes these movies attract controversies, which becomes a hot topic of discussion. Currently, the ‘masturbation’ scene is widely talked about topic in Bollywood.

Films like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Lust Stories’ have to face backlash because of its masturbation scenes. In Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene was discussed all over social media, and now Kiara Advani’s scene in Lust Stories is making a row, but this is not the first time masturbation in films are shown. Before Veere Di Wedding and Lust Stories, many Bollywood movies had this scene but no outrage.

Nasha

The hero of Nasha, Shivam Patil has even done a masturbation scene in Nasha where he fantasizes about the hot and sexy Poonam Pandey in nude avatar and having sex with Anita, Poonam Pandey’s character in Nasha.

Vicky Donor

The entire movie is on sperm donation, actor Ayushman Khurana is sperm donor in the film and there are number of scenes where he masturbates for sperm donation.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

It is female centric film, and speaks about the freedom of women. In one scene 52-year-old Buaji (Ratna Pathak Shah) masturbates and moans in orgasm at the sexy voice of her lover.

Blackmail

In the movie Irrfan khan masturbates in his office after entire staff leaves, he takes out the pictures of his colleagues wife from their desk and than goes to wash room

Masturbation is still a taboo in India, and backlash of it all is faced by actresses like Swara Bhaker and . So films is one of the medium to educate people and Urban India is changing it thoughts.