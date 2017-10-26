Mast Mast Raveena Tandon turn 43! 5 of her versatile looks

Mumbai: The mast mast girl, Raveena Tandon, turns 43 today. Born and brought up in Mumbai, the bombshell of 90s is known for her songs like ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ among others. With time, the diva of Bollywood’s appearance has changed significantly. On her birthday, take a look at how Raveena Tandon has changed over the years.

1. Patthar Ke Phool

Raveena made her debut with Patthar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan in 1991. She looked very simple and beautiful in the film. Remember the Kabhi Tu Chaliya Lagta Hai? She wore a black and white saree and her Nargis-like act was unmissable.

2. Andaz Apna Apna

The film Andaz Apna Apna is a cult-classic comedy movie. The film stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena. Raveena was Karisma and Karisma was Raveena. It was a very confusing film but we can say that in the movie both actresses justified their roles, and Raveena looked beautiful in comedy.

3. Mohra

Mohra was a super hit film in 90s. The story, songs, dance and action, all got praise from the audience. The songs ‘Tu Cheez Badi hai Mast Mast’, and ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, saw Akshay and Raveena’s chemistry sizzle on silver screen. Reportedly, Divya Bharti was the initial choice for the female lead. But she only did 5 days of shooting. After her tragic death, Raveena Tandon was roped into the project. She looked ravishing, and the film gave her the “The Mast Mast Girl” tag.

4. Aks

Raveena was seen in negative shades in debutant director Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra film. On her role, Raveena said to leading daily that, “I’d already made the transition to intense dramatic roles like Daman which won me the National Award for Best Actress. And I shot simultaneously for Shool and Aks, both featuring Manoj (Bajpai), but while the former was a hard-hitting crime drama with me as the simple, sari-clad wife, Aks was a performance oriented film with me in an ultra-glam role. I swept up all the popular awards that year and proved that you didn’t need to indulge in teary-eyed histrionics to be taken seriously as an actor.”

The film also features song like ‘Yeh Raat’, which remains unforgettable because of Raveena’s bold avatar. She looked sexy on screen. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role.

5. Maatr

Raveena was the female lead in Ashtar Sayed’s film Maatr. Raveena was seen in a serious character. The film tells the story of a mother seeking to avenge her daughter wrongdoers. In Maatr, there was a rape scene in which Raveena got really scared. During an interview, she revealed that, “After the rape scene, again dubbed the scene twice. I got very scared I couldn’t and even sleep at night.”