Masaan actor Shweta Tripathi to marry rapper Chaitnya Sharma on June 29 in Goa

Masaan actor Shweta Tripathi and boyfriend Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta are getting married in Goa on June 29, 2018. The couple got engaged in April this year, the couple admitted that they are bored with usual rituals after attending too many weddings of there friends, Shweta does not want a regular Indian wedding and she is making sure that wedding is not filled with traditional Indian rituals.

Actor- rapper and soon the groom to be said to the sources of India.com, “We want our guests to have a really good time so there will be a mehendi, followed by a party on June 27 for colleagues and friends who won’t be able to make it to Goa. The wedding will lead to a pool and pyjama party on June 30,” he also said that the party will go on for more than three days.

Talking about her career after marriage, she said, “I always wanted to be an actor and I won’t put an expiry date on that dream just because I am getting married. Your life can change after marriage, but your identity shouldn’t.” Shweta even talked about how the two bonded. She said, “Films are also a big part of our lives and we’re also fond of travelling, music and food, with biryani being our most favourite on cheat days.”

When asked about the wedding Shweta said that she has danced at too many functions and now she wants her family to surprise her and Chaitnya with a dance performance, she also said that she often video calls her parents to discuss the wedding dresses, “We have a team handling the prep but I keep video-chatting with my parents who live in Delhi about bindis, bangles and the colours of our clothes.” Sources say that she will be wearing a lehenga by Shubhika Davda and a floor-length, Rebecca Dewan dress for the pool party. Cheeta, on the other hand, will be wearing a sherwani designed by Kunal Rawal for the wedding and a Shantanu and Nikhil outfit for the party on June 27