Martin Scorsese scraps Frank Sinatra biopic

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has abandoned plans to direct a long-awaited Frank Sinatra biopic, says PTI.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” filmmaker, who signed on to develop the film in 2009, wanted Al Pacino to play Ol’ Blue Eyes and Robert De Niro to portray his Rat Pack sidekick Dean Martin. Frequent Scorsese collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio was also linked to the role, but he subsequently revealed he had no plans to appear in the film.

The 74-year-old director now said he has shelved plans to develop the feature film over objections from the Sinatra family, reported Rolling Stone magazine. “We can’t do it. I think it is finally over. (The estate) won’t agree to it. Open it up again and I’m there!”