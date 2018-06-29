Marriage, kids and films should be taken up for right reasons: Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi, who tied the knot with longtime boyfriend on Friday, actor-rapper Chaitnya Sharma, tomorrow believes that a decision like getting married should only be taken when a person is ready for it. Shweta and Chaitnya, whose on-stage name is Slow Cheeta, will be getting married in Goa.

“Marriage and films should be done for the right reasons. You do all of these when you are ready because this is going to be a life changing moment for you and your partner. So if you feel that you need somebody, then that is great. But we shouldn’t do anything out of parental or societal pressure,” Shweta said. “So many of my friends have gone through this situation. So it is very difficult but a person’s happiness should always comes first,” she added.

Shweta, who has critically-acclaimed films such as “Masaan” and “Haraamkhor” to her credit, said her parents have been fully supportive of her choices. “They never questioned why I took up a particular role. I am sure that films like ‘Masaan’ or ‘Haraamkhor’ were difficult to watch but they understand the kind of cinema I want to make and be part of. After marriage, I will have two sets of parents who are proud of me. And I also know that I won’t do anything that will embarrass them. That is the trust they have in me and the responsibility that I have as a wife, friend and also as an artiste,” Shweta said.

Chaitnya, meanwhile, will be seen rapping alongside Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy”, which also stars Alia Bhatt.