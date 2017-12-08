Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House- Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House

Cast: Liam Neeson, Diane Lane, Marton Csokas, Ike Barinholtz, Tony Goldwyn, Tom Sizemore, Bruce Greenwood, Michael C. Hall, Brian D’Arcy James, Josh Lucas, Eddie Marsan, Maika Monroe

Director: Peter Landesman

Rating: * * *

Cast in the film noir thriller mould, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House is based on the autobiography of the same title, which the titular character co-wrote with John O’Connor. Landesman who directs and wrote the script, elaborates how Felt better known as “Deep Throat” leaked classified info to Washington Post staffers Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein and helped them write report on the Watergate scandal that would lead to the exit of President Richard Nixon.

It all begins in 1972 with the (offscreen) death of FBI Director Edgar Hoover. Deputy Director Mark Felt (Liam Neeson, riveting) is passed over for a promotion in favour of Pat Gray (Marton Csokas) who orders sleuths to wrap up investigations into five burglars nabbed at the Democrat Party offices in Washington. Soon enough, we see the amorality of politics played out in a web of deceit. Heads roll in the White House which views the leaks as treason. FBI agents like Charlie Bates (Josh Lucas) suspected of the leaks are transferred to St Louis, San Francisco etc

The tone remains consistently dark and brooding when Landesman introduces a subplot about Felt’s missing activist daughter Joan (Maika Monroe). We also learn Felt violated civil rights of people believed to be associated with a violent organisation, the Weather Underground, by authorising “unwarranted” entry into and search of their homes as part of an endeavour to stem terror bombings. Ah me. The more things change, the more they remain the same.