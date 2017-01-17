Mariah’s ‘pricey’ performance at wedding

Singer Mariah Carey was paid “over seven figures” to perform at a Russian billionaire’s granddaughter’s wedding ceremony. According to a source close to the Grammy award-wining songstress, she dedicated her smash hit “We Belong Together” to 19-year-old bride Irene Kogan and her new husband, Daniel Kevey, reported Us magazine. Carey also performed hits such as “My All” and “It’s Like That.”

Elton John also performed at the lavish wedding, dedicating “Tiny Dancer” to the bride. DJ Mark Ronson also spun at the bash, and actor Antonio Banderas reportedly gave a speech. The nuptials were held at London’s Landmark Hotel on January 14.