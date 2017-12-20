Mariah Carey’s bodyguard accused of punching fan

A fan of Mariah Carey has asked the singer to apologize after being punched by her bodyguard following her Christmas show. The fan, Yaniv Elharar, claimed on Tuesday that the assault occurred at Caesars Palace after Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” concert last week, reports tmz.com. Elharar said he was recording a video of Carey’s bodyguard roughing up another fan and the bodyguard noticed that. The bodyguard then snatched his phone and punched him in the chest and ribs, Elharar said.

The victim also shared photographs of his injuries showing red marks on his ribs and sternum and a bruise on his face. The concertgoer claimed the bodyguard chased him out and he then called the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police confirmed they took a report and were investigating the incident.