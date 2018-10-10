Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota to be the opening film for the 20th Jio MAMI Film Festival

Mumbai: After presenting a remarkable line-up of films at the festival this year, the Jio MAMI 20thMumbai Film Festival with Star has just taken it up a notch by announcing the opening film for the 20th edition of the festival.

The premier for the forthcoming 20th edition of Mumbai International film festival, MAMI will be ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota,’ a film written and directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film recently won the Grolsch People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, an extremely prestigious win for any film maker.

It is an action comedy film of a young man, born without pain receptors and is on a mission to rid the world of muggers. The movie also stars Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah and celebrated actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar. This film marks the debut of actress Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani.

Smriti Kiran, Creative Director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival said, “We are thrilled that Vasan Bala’s film is Opening MAMI in its 20th year. We have always had immense faith in his talent. An Indian film maker with a singularly distinct voice will screen his work for the first time in Asia at Jio MAMI with Star. We couldn’t have asked for a better start to this year’s edition.”

The 20th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star will take place between the 25th October to 1st November, 2018.Registrationsare open to the 7-day movie festival.