Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017: Watch Madhuri Dixit Nene and Deepika Padukone create magic together 

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene and Padmavati Deepika Padukone were recently seen together at the prestigious Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017 which took place yesterday at NESCO in Goregaon, Mumbai. Interestingly, these beautiful ladies didn’t miss any chance to impress shutterbugs as they have given poses to photographers.

When queens meet! #MadhuriDixit and #DeepikaPadukone catch up at the #JioFilmfareAwards (Marathi). A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:35am PDT



Well, this is one of the rare cases in the Bollywood, where two beautiful ladies have been seen together in one frame. In this picture, they are looking absolutely stunning in the traditional attire. Ever since their picture went viral on the internet, social media users are going gaga about it.

Power packed! @madhuridixitnene, @aditiraohydari, @jiteshpillaai and @deepikapadukone at the #JioFilmfareAwards (Awards). A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

‪Queen #Padmavati aka @deepikapadukone arrives in all her regal glory at the #JioFilmfareAwards (Marathi) ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Oct 27, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

‪BEAUTIFUL!‬ ‪#AditiRaoHydari is a mesmerising sight on the #JioFilmfareAwards (Marathi) red carpet. ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Oct 27, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Undoubtedly the most epic moment of the night. @madhuridixitnene and hubby #SriramNene clicked with #NanaPatekar at the #JioFilmfareAwards (Marathi) A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

‪Proud producer of #Ventilator, #MadhuChopra is all smiles for us at the #JioFilmfareAwards (Marathi) red carpet. ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Apart from, Madhuri and Deepika, this star-studded night was attended by Madhuri’s husband Dr. Shriram Nene, Arjun Rampal, Aditi Rao Hydari, veteran actor Nana Patekar, Shreyas Talpade, Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra, Ashok Saraf, Ashutosh Gowariker and others.

Madhuri’s presence at the Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017 became a talking point as she is going to make her debut in the Marathi film industry. Moreover, Priyanka Chopra-produced Ventilator also got 15 nominations at the awards function. Well, Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017 was nothing short of a starry night.