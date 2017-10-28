Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017: Watch Madhuri Dixit Nene and Deepika Padukone create magic together 

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene and Padmavati Deepika Padukone were recently seen together at the prestigious Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017 which took place yesterday at NESCO in Goregaon, Mumbai. Interestingly, these beautiful ladies didn’t miss any chance to impress shutterbugs as they have given poses to photographers.
Well, this is one of the rare cases in the Bollywood, where two beautiful ladies have been seen together in one frame. In this picture, they are looking absolutely stunning in the traditional attire. Ever since their picture went viral on the internet, social media users are going gaga about it.
Apart from, Madhuri and Deepika, this star-studded night was attended by Madhuri’s husband Dr. Shriram Nene, Arjun Rampal, Aditi Rao Hydari, veteran actor Nana Patekar, Shreyas Talpade, Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra, Ashok Saraf, Ashutosh Gowariker and others.
Madhuri’s presence at the Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017 became a talking point as she is going to make her debut in the Marathi film industry. Moreover, Priyanka Chopra-produced Ventilator also got 15 nominations at the awards function. Well, Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017 was nothing short of a starry night.